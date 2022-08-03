Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has made a diplomatic visit to the South African high commission office in Nigeria

The 2-term governor of Anambra state made the courtesy visit on Wednesday, August 3, as he posted it on his verified Twitter page

Obi's diplomatic visit to the commission will be the second of its kind since the former governor was announced as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been seen on a diplomatic visit to Nigeria's South African high commission office.

Obi, a two-term governor of Anambra state, visited on Wednesday, August 3.

Peter Obi Makes Second Diplomatic Visit to South African High Commission’s Office Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Facebook

The presidential hopeful revealed this on his verified Twitter page when he shared pictures from the visit.

Pictures of Peter Obi with South African high commission in Nigeria, Thamsanqa Dennis Mseleku

In the picture, Obi was seen standing by the country’s commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Thamsanqa Dennis Mseleku.

Obi, in his post on Twitter, described the visit as a "Courtesy call on the High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria. His Excellency, Thamsanqa Dennis Mseleku."

Though Peter Obi did not mention the purpose of his visit to the high commission’s office in Nigeria, this could also be suggested as part of his efforts to strengthen the Nigerian government’s relation with the Southern African country.

He was recently reported to have visited Egypt, a north African country, and revealed that the purpose of his visit to the country was to see how things are being run in the country and to create a template in Nigeria.

2023: Okowa berates Peter Obi, cautions youths against repeat of 2015

Ifeanyi Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said Peter Obi is inexperienced in governing Nigeria, legit.ng reported.

Though Okowa agreed that Obi had experience as the former Anambra governor, he stressed that his experience was not enough to govern Nigeria.

The Delta governor then warn the youths against plunking the country into a repeat of what happened in 2015, urging them not to be blind to false change.

Source: Legit.ng