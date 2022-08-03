Popular ARISE Television presenter, Rufai Oseni has been prosecuted by the Lagos state mobile court

His prosecution was coming after he was reportedly accused of violating the BRT lane regulation in the state

Rufai who is a presenter of the popular breakfast program 'The Morning Show' on ARISE TV was slammed with a N70,000 fine by the mobile court

Lagos - The Lagos mobile court has found Rufai Oseni, an Arise TV presenter guilty of violating traffic laws, The Nation newspaper reported.

The popular TV presenter was apprehended by the Lagos state police operatives on Tuesday, August 2 after he was accused of using a BRT lane instead of the regular lane for other vehicles.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin gave updates of the courts verdicts over Mr Rufai Oseni's court BRT violation case. Photo: @BenHundeyin

Legit.ng had earlier reported that there was a face-off between an Arise TV journalist and some police officers.

The journalist was captured on video telling the police officers that he would call the governor of Lagos state on them after he was caught violating the BRT law in the state.

Oseni Rufai in a series of tweets said he offered to pay a fine for the BRT infraction as he noted that he would never deliberately break the law.

Lagos state fines Oseni N70k

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Mr. Oseni was fined N70,000 as a violation fee.

This development was made known by the Lagos state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.

He said:

“Mr Rufai Oseni was in court earlier today. He was found guilty of contravening Lagos State Transport Law (2018). He was subsequently fined Seventy Thousand Naira Only. He made the payment, after which his vehicle was released to him.”

