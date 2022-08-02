Terrorists who attacked Abuja-Kaduna bound train released another 5 victims in their custody on Tuesday, August 2

The 5 victims who were just released brought the number of the freed abducted persons to 35 while 37 others still remain in the custody of the terrorists

Their release was confirmed to journalists in Kaduna Malam Mamu, a media consultant to Sheikh Gumi, who also doubled as lead negotiator

Kaduna, Kaduna - The attackers of the Abuja-Kaduna train bound released another 5 victims of the kidnapped passengers on Tuesday, August 2.

According to Vanguard, the 5 victims are Mustapha Umar Imam (Professor), Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai, Mukthar Shu’aibu and Sidi Aminu Sharif.

Sheikh Gumi's media consultant secured release of Abuja-Kaduna train-bound attack from terrorists

In another report by the Nigerian Tribune, the newly released 5 victims brought the number of those released to 37, while 35 others still remain in captivity.

The release of the passengers was confirmed to journalists in Kaduna by the lead negotiator and media consultant to Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu.

Mamu urged the government to be fast and negotiate for the release of the other victims who were still captive of the bandits, adding that the condition they are is not good.

Negotiate with terrorists now, Sheikh Gumi's aide tells FG

He stressed the importance of dialogue with the terrorists, stating that dialogue and negotiation make all things achievable.

“In a situation where military force cannot work, the dialogue would certainly work,” he said.

All the newly released victims expressed gratitude to Allah and appreciated Tukur Mamu for his role while negotiating with their kidnappers.

