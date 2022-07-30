Mega transformers have successfully undergone factory acceptance test at Siemens’ transformers factory in Trento, Italy

The transformers were ordered by the federal government under the Presidential Power Initiative of the Buhari administration

The first batch of the transformers are expected to arrive Nigeria in September 2022 and it is expected to boost the country's electricity sector

FCT, Abuja - Mega transformers ordered by the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari’s Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) have successfully undergone factory acceptance test at Siemens’ transformers factory in Trento, Italy.

Legit.ng gathered that the first batch of the transformers are expected to arrive Nigeria in September 2022.

The transformers were ordered by the federal government under President Buhari’s Presidential Power Initiative. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

The managing director of Federal Government of Nigeria Power Company (FGN-Power) Mr. Kenny Anuwe who led a delegation, including engineers from Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) witnessed the factory acceptance test conducted in Trento Italy.

The factory acceptance test paves the way for Siemens Energy to start delivering the transformers to Nigeria.

The minister of power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu had led a delegation to Germany in April, where he paid visits to Siemens Energy factories in Berlin and Frankfurt, and held meetings with the senior leadership of Siemens Energy.

During the meetings, the minister harped on the need to fast-track the delivery of the early orders that will kick start the transformation of Nigeria’s electricity.

He said:

“The successful factory acceptance test shows Nigeria’s engagement with Siemens Energy is on track. It also shows federal government’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s electricity challenges.”

In December 2021, the minister of finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed and the Engr. Aliyu secured the approval of the Federal Executive Council of €63 million for the procurement of equipment to boost power supply under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI).

The first phase of the initiative will provide 10 mobile power sub-stations and 10 mega transformers that will be deployed across the country to boost and stabilize electricity supply.

In 2018 President Muhammadu Buhari initiated PPI to enable Siemens Energy to upgrade Nigeria’s electricity systems.

The first phase of the PPI seeks to modernise, rehabilitate and expand the national grid by investing in the electricity value chain, including generation, transmission and distribution systems.

FG to construct its first nuclear power plant, signs agreement with Russia, Pakistan

Meanwhile, the federal government has stated that bids for the building of a 4000 megawatts nuclear power plant is now open.

This was revealed by Dr. Yau Idris, Director General of the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, during the ongoing Nigerian International Energy Summit in Abuja.

If the bids are successful and construction is finished, Idris says the factory would be the largest power plant in the country.

Solar power plants: FG, developers meet to discuss on-grid IPPs

Recall that the federal government on Wednesday, March 23 met with solar power developers to discuss the framework for the resolution of the impasse on the 1-Gigawatt Solar Power Plants ($1 billion in new investment).

The impasse had prevented developers from moving to the site since signing Power Purchase Agreements in 2016.

The discussions were held at a meeting hosted by Engr. Aliyu and chaired by Hajia Ahmed.

