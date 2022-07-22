The Deputy Director-General for Energy, European Commission, Mr. Matthew Baldwin and his delegation are in Nigeria

Baldwin's visit might not be unconnected to EU's plan to diversify away from Russian gas and optimize energy policies for consumers

Nigeria's minister of power, a notable engineer in the country, chaired the meeting on behalf of the vice president

FCT- Abuja - The Minister of Power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu on Friday, July 22 said the COVID-19 pandemic and the current global energy crisis show that nations must work together to address current global challenges and forge partnerships for sustainable development.

Engr. Aliyu stated this at the meeting he chaired on behalf of Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, which had in attendance the deputy Director-General for Energy of the European Union (EU) Mr. Matthew Baldwin.

Engr. Aliyu chairs the Energy Transition Meeting with other government officials and EU chiefs attending. Photo credit: @HMPowerNG

Source: Twitter

Others at the meeting include EU Ambassador to Nigeria Samuela Isopi, minister of state for petroleum Timipre Sylva and the group chief executive officer of NNPC Limited Mele Kyari, and other stakeholders in the gas sector.

At the meeting of the Energy Transition Working Group, the minister added that Nigeria is seeking partnerships worldwide and is ready for investment, adding that Nigeria also seeks support and collaboration to address challenges that hinder energy supplies and investment.

Legit.ng gathered that EU’s Matthew Baldwin is in Nigeria to meet stakeholders and engage on measures to secure energy supplies for the EU, including through the purchase of pipeline gas, LNG and hydrogen.

Baldwin will also seek to build a strong energy relation with Nigeria, as well as energy security, gas markets, energy transition and energy access.

Nigeria’s minister of power visits Siemens Frankfurt factory in Germany

Recall that in April, Engr. Aliyu visited the Frankfurt factory of Siemens Energy company where some components ordered by the Nigerian government for the upgrade and improvement of Nigeria’s electricity.

Legit.ng gathered that during the visit, the minister met with the top management of Siemens and senior German government officials in a bid to modernize Nigeria’s electricity supply system.

Aliyu also reiterated the determination of the Nigerian government to continue seeking ways of improving electricity supply in the country.

FG to construct its first nuclear power plant, signs agreement with Russia, Pakistan

Meanwhile, the federal government has stated that bids for the building of a 4000 megawatts nuclear power plant is now open.

This was revealed by Dr. Yau Idris, Director General of the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, during the ongoing Nigerian International Energy Summit in Abuja.

If the bids are successful and construction is finished, Idris claims that the factory would be the largest power plant in the country.

Source: Legit.ng