President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday expressed optimism that the nation’s desire to achieve medical manpower in order to curb medical tourism would soon be realised.

Buhari stated this when he performed the groundbreaking for the construction of the Administrative/Senate Building, College of Medicine building and Principal Officers Quarters at the permanent site of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO) in Otukpo, Benue State.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Education, Prof. Adamu Adamu, noted that he was impressed that the university’s management had hit the ground running and has no doubt that the desired impact of producing high-level medical manpower as well as curbing medical tourism will be achieved in no distant time.

He said his administration recently approved the sum of N3billion as a high-impact intervention fund through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) for FUHSO to further enhance infrastructural development that will provide enabling environment for teaching, learning, research and innovation.

The president, therefore, commended the Minister of Education, National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and Ministries of Agriculture and Natural Resources for assisting the new university move speedily to commence academic programmes within one year of its operation.

