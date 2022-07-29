A 27-year-old suspected fraudster (yahoo boy), identified as Joseph Fekala, has strangled a girl, Kate Ogwoh, who was said to be his lover and buried the corpse in a shallow grave in his bedroom.

The incident which occurred on Thursday evening at Okaka community in Yenagoa, the state capital, threw the residents to panic.

Kate Ogwoh has been strangled to death by his yahoo boy lover

Source: UGC

A neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Daily Trust that the activities of the suspected ritualist has been a source of concern to the people in the neighborhood.

He said the suspected killer was fond of taking different girls to his apartment, but they had not heard of any incident of killing.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa state, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect has been apprehended and is being detained at the State Criminal investigation Department.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said, “Joseph Fekala, 27 years of Ikibiri Community, but residing at OKAKA, strangled one Kate Ogwoh f 26 years to death on 28 July 2022. He buried the deceased in a shallow grave in his bedroom.

“The suspect was arrested following a tip off by neighbours on 29 July 2022, at about 0800 hours. He is being detained at the State Criminal investigation Department. Investigation is ongoing.”

Source: Legit.ng