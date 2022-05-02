A white man has in a post revealed the Nigerian man who tried to scam him online by asking him to answer a riddle

In response, he told the black man to video call him so he can be taught a better way to scam people on the internet

Many people who commented on the white man's post said that they are embarrassed that a man will tarnish Nigeria's image in such a way

A young white man with the Twitter handle @kierannwood has gone online to narrate how a serial fraudster from Nigeria has been messing with people's Instagram accounts.

He sent screenshots of the messages they exchanged and their faces in a video call they had. In his direct message, the Nigerian man said the company he invested in is giving out £500 (N261,131.05) to five people.

The oyinbo man exposed the face of the Nigerian fraudster. Photo source: @kierannwood

Source: Instagram

The scam format

To get the free money, the person has to answer a riddle that goes:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"An ex-policeman lost his house, his car and his girlfriend. WHAT DID HE LOSE FIRST?"

In response, the white man replied:

"Brother, there's better ways of scamming people! This isn't going to work. Video call me, I'll help you."

The Nigerian man asked if he really meant he will teach him. They both then proceeded to have a video call.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@anya_wut said:

"Someone hacked my friends insta and Facebook and sent out the same sh*t."

@_AsiwajuLerry said:

"Embarrassing! If only Nigeria we get traceable database, them suppose carry am before the next 24hrs."

@PasbiUc said:

"And he fell for the trap so easily, can't be Nigerian."

@SavvyRinu said:

"Just to straighten the record, this person is a Ghanaian."

@iam_akhidue said:

"I apologize on behalf of Nigerians for this. It's quite unfortunate that internet fraud has become so prevalent in our country and there's no excuse for this deplorable practice but please understand that there are still honest Nigerians though they're in very short supply."

Give me $200 (N83,052)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported a white lady with the handle @mama_esosa who runs an account where she tries to pick holes in yahoo boys' plans to scam people made a funny video.

In a clip, she replied to a comment of a Nigerian man who told her:

"My laptop was blocked. I need $200 google play card from you to open it."

Making a video from the man's comment, the white lady launched into pidgin English as she told the person that his scamming format is not strong enough.

Source: Legit.ng