As part of Soyombo investigation, a woman has revealed that a prophet asked her to pay 1000 dollars if she wished to leave her single life

Going further, the anonymous lady also revealed that the prophet said for her to get married, she has to pay another 1000 dollars

The lady added that the man of God said both she and her long term partner both have spiritual problems

Source: Depositphotos

Woman reveals how presidential running mate defrauded her father with fake prophesy

In a related development, a presidential running mate as been accused of fraud. The allegation was raised by a politician's daughter on Twitter.

The woman who wants her identity hidden said her father, contesting for a House of Representatives seat in 2015 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was repeatedly deceived by a prophet that he would win, only to lose after vigorously funding the church’s activities.

How fake prophecy led to my wife’s death, man shares painful story

Legit.ng also reported that in what cab be described as a painful experience, a social media user, has revealed that he lost his wife as a result of a fake prophesy given at a church.

According to the anonymous victim, the incident happened at a parish of the Celestial Church of Christ.

He made this revelation while reacting to an investigative piece done by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism with the title, “PROPHETS OF THEIR POCKETS (I): At Celestial Church of Christ, the Prophets Are Scammers,” and shared by the founder, Fisayo Soyombo, on his Twitter handle.

