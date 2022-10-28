Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, has narrated how a man claimed to have paid an N50,000 bribe for the release of his son in police custody

The police officer who was alleged to have collected the money then claimed the bribe was N20,000 and not N50,000 as claimed by the man

The officer was made to refund the man, while the suspect's father claimed he lied about the amount and apologise to Hundeyin

Ikeja, Lagos - An unnamed police officer landed in a bribery scandal after allegedly demanding and receiving N50,000 for a suspect's bail.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos state police command spokesperson, narrated the story on his verified Twitter page.

The police boss said an elderly man walked to his office and reported a police officer who demanded N50,000 to bail on his son, who was held in the custody of the police.

The police officer in question was invited to tell his side of the story.

On seeing the man in Hundeyin’s office, the unnamed police officer argued that what he demanded was just N20,000 as not N5,000 as the man had claimed.

The man further agreed that it was actually N20,000 as against the N50,000 he alleged to have paid.

“Then the elderly man said, ‘Actually, it was N20,000 and not N50,000.’ This still does not excuse the corrupt practice. Even one Naira is bad enough,” the Tweet reads in part.

He was then mandated to return the bribe to the man, and then disciplinary action commenced on him, Hundeyin disclosed.

The suspect father later visited the police boss to apologise for lying, nothing “I said N50,000 because I was angry.”

