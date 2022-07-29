At least two Nigerian governors have announced Monday, August 1, as a work-free day in their respective states

The governors of Kano and Oyo states made the declaration to mark the beginning of the new year of the Islamic calendar, 1444 A.H.

Residents of the states were enjoined to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the country

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo state government has declared Monday, August 1, a work-free day to mark the new Islamic calendar, 1st Muharam (Hijrah) 1444 AH.

This was announced in a circular signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ms Olubamiwo Adeosun, and dated Friday, July 29, The Nation reported.

Governor Makinde declared Monday, August 1, a work-free day to mark the Islamic new year. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Legit.ng gathers that the circulation was communicated to heads of the legislature, Judiciary and various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“The Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde has declared Monday, 1st of August, 2022 as a work-free day in the state, to commemorate and celebrate the new Islamic Calendar Year of 1st Muharram (Hijrah) 1444 AH.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor has also enjoined all and sundry to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the State in particular and the country in general," the circular reads.

Islamic New Year: Kano state government declares work-free day

In a related development, the Kano state government has also declared Monday, August 1, as a work-free day to mark the beginning of the new year of the Islamic calendar, 1444 A.H.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, in Kano.

“Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, therefore, congratulates Muslims in the state on the spiritual significance of the occasion that also calls for self assessment.

“He also called on them to use the holiday to seek Allah’s forgiveness, and pray for His intervention in salvaging the nation from the lingering security challenges," the statement partly read.

