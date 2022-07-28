Kano state's residents, especially civil servants, have been presented with the opportunity to stay off work on Monday, August 1

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje also urged those who were yet to obtain their PVCs to do so to enable them to exercise their franchise in 2023

Kano - The Kano state government has declared Monday, August 1, as a work-free day to mark the beginning of the new year of the Islamic calendar, 1444 A.H.

This, according to Daily Nigerian, is contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, in Kano.

The statement partly read:

“Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, therefore, congratulates Muslims in the state on the spiritual significance of the occasion that also calls for self assessment.

“He also called on them to use the holiday to seek Allah’s forgiveness, and pray for His intervention in salvaging the nation from the lingering security challenges."

Ganduje committed to delivering on his administration's promise

Garba said Governor Ganduje also used the opportunity to reassure residents of Kano state of his administration’s readiness to assiduously continue to deliver on its promise to improve their living conditions through the execution of people-oriented programmes and projects.

The governor also urged those who were yet to obtain their voter card to do so to enable them to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming general elections.

Legit.ng notes that Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar, also considered the holy month after Ramadan.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, had earlier directed Muslims to start looking out for the new moon of Muharram from Thursday, July 28, which is equivalent to Dhul-Hijjah 29, 1443 AH.

All dates in the Islamic calendar 2022 are based on moon sightings.

