Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno state, said the state has closed 4 internally displaced person camps after the return of peace

The governor, who spoke on Thursday, July 28, added that 11,000 households have been resettled in 6 communities across the state

Zulum, while stressing that the households were displaced by Boko Haram insurgents in 2015, mentioned the closed IDP camps as Dalori 1, Dalori 2, Gubio Road and Muna El-Badawi

Maiduguri, Borno - The government of Borno said it has closed 4 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps while 11,000 households have been resettled in 6 communities in the state.

Premium Times reported that the state governor, Babagana Zulum, the state governor, stated this at the official closing of the camps on Thursday, July 28, in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Governor Zulum announces the closure of 4 IDP camps Photo Credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

Zulum maintained that the feat was achieved after peace had returned in the state.

List of 4 IDP camps closed by Borno government

The affected IDP camps included Dalori 1, Dalori 2, Gubio Road and Muna El-Badawi.

According to the governor, the households were displaced in 2015 by the Boko Haram terrorists at Marte, Baga, Banki, Waraba, Kerenoa, Wulgo and Ngurosoye.

He attributed the closing of the camps to insufficient funds, stating that the arrangement had reached an advanced stage to close 4 more camps to facilitate the voluntary return of displaced persons in 6 communities by 2023.

How to defeat terrorists in Nigeria - Governor Zulum

He added that the only way to defeat insurgency was for the government to address the root cause of terrorism in the region.

“The insurgency causes are increasing poverty, infrastructural deficit and climate change,” he said.

The governor maintained that the IDPs’ return complied with the Kampala Convention without force, noting that it was a dignified return.

Source: Legit.ng