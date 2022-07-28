Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, has said both the international medium. BBC and Nigeria's Daily Trust will be sanctioned soon

The minister disclosed that the two media houses will face sanction over their documentary on terrorism and banditry in the country

Mohammed, while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, July 28, alleged that the BBC gave its medium to terrorists, showing their faces as if they were Nollywood celebrities

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria has said it will sanction the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Daily Trust for covering terrorism and banditry in Nigeria.

According to The Cable, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed in Abuja, made the threat on Thursday, July 28.

Why BBC, Daily Trust will be sanctioned - Lai Mohammed

Mohammed assured the general public that the two media houses will be sanctioned for what it described as the “naked glorification of terrorism and banditry in Nigeria.”

The minister alleged that the BBC, an international medium, gave its platform to terrorists, showing their faces as if they are Nollywood stars.

“When otherwise reputable platforms like BBC give their platform to terrorists, showing their faces as if they’re Nollywood stars… I want to assure them that they won’t get away with it, the appropriate sanctions will be meted.”

