Most Nigerians are of the belief that the insecurity bothering on the peace of citizens in the country, is a political affair

In fact, to confirm the above assertion, the Anglican church has called out the leadership of the ruling APC, urging it not to jeopardise the peace of Nigeria for the selfish political gains

Meanwhile, the Christian body made this call while reacting to the recent wave of attacks in the country, especially in government schools and religious institutions

On Wednesday, July 28, the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, knocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for flying a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

According to the Christian body, it was irresponsible of the ruling party to take Its political survival over the stability and peace of Nigeria.

The Anglican Bishop of Kubwa Diocese, Rev. Dr. Duke Akamisoko, made this disclosure in a chat with journalists during the 2022 Pre-Synod briefing of the Church in Abuja, Vanguard reports.

Church blasts APC over the same-faith ticket

He described the party’s same-faith ticket as totally unacceptable to the Anglican Communion and an abuse of our collective sensitivity as a nation.”

Akamisoko stated:

“Muslim-Muslim Ticket at a time like this is a demonstration of insensitivity to the plurality of religion; the polarized nature of Nigeria; the plight of Christians in Nigeria and the feelings of Christians in Northern Nigeria etc.

“In fact, it is a direct Insult on the entire Christendom. APC has made a choice; it is left for Christians in Nigeria to also make their choice.”

He also expressed concern on other burning issues of national interest such as the lingering industrial action by university lecturers, insecurity, anti-graft war and the 2023 general elections among others.

