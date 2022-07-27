A full list of all items Nigeria imports from abroad, which are responsible for the high exchange rate, has been published

Trading Economics stated that the table showed Nigeria's imports by categories in United States Dollars

Looking at the table, it is observed that basic items, including vegetables, fabrics, fruit, egg, papers, oil, and cement, among others

As Nigerians continue to lament the increasing cost of living in the country, a recent report has shown that the country imports even the least commodity that can be produced at home.

Many economic analysts have associated the problem with the high dollar to naira exchange rates, noting that the country import almost everything and export almost nothing.

Oil, Cement, Paper, Eggs: Full List of Items Nigeria Imports From Abroad Photo Credit: gettyimages

Source: Getty Images

The list of what Nigeria imports seems endless, as observed in a report published by Trading Economics.

See the report below:

Why exchange rate should worry you - Twitter user, Moe

The site mentioned that the table showed Nigeria's imports by category in U.S. dollars, citing the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

Going through the report, as shared by Moe on her verified Twitter page, it is observed that Nigeria imports papers, eggs, oil and other commodities that the country can start producing locally.

Moe, in her caption, noted that even if a Nigerian who lives and works in Nigeria earns in Naira, the over-reliance on the importation of basic commodities in dollars should be a point of concern for the common man.

She wrote, “Excerpts from a table with what Nigeria imports by categories in U.S. dollars, according to the United Nations database on international trade.”

Twitter user reacts to report of full list of items Nigeria import

Another Twitter user, Mark Otabor, who reacted to the post, blamed the government’s refusal to promote small-scale businesses in the country.

Otabor, in his reaction to the table, stated that:

“A serious country would have sat down and try to produce some of these things ourselves and close the door on imports, but the refusal to support small businesses teaming up to form a formidable force is the problem, we are our own problem. This is so Sad!”

Source: Legit.ng