Former Inspector-General of Police, Mustapha (Tafa) Balogun, died on Thursday night, August 4, in Lagos state

Although details surrounding his death are still sketchy, the former IGP had not been seen in public in recent times, and he was said to have been sick

In a recent development, the family has announced the date for the burial arrangements which will take place in Osun state

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tafa Balogun who died at the Reddington Hospital in Lagos on Thursday, August 4, would be buried in his hometown, Ila-Orangun, Osun State on Saturday, August 6.

According to the family, his body would leave Lagos early Saturday, August 6, and he would be buried at his house in Ila-Orangun before 4:00 pm the same day, PM News reported.

The Family of Late Former Inspector-General of Police, Tafa Balogun, announces the date for burial plans. Photo credit: @TheoAbuAgada

Source: Twitter

Lata Balogun was crowned recently

Meanwhile, he was recently installed as the Oluomo of Igbomina in Ila-Orangun at the palace of the Orangun of Ila, Alayeluwa, Oba Wahab Oyedotun, Bibire II.

The ceremony was attended by all first-class Igbomina traditional rulers in Kwara and Osun states.

He died at 74, a few days before his 75th birthday on August 25.

10 things to know about late former Inspector-General of Police, Tafa Balogun

Mustapha Balogun, a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), died on Thursday, August 4, in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.

He had worked in various police commands across the federation before reaching the peak of his career in 2002.

Legit.ng lists 10 major things to know about the former police chief.

1. Born on August 8, 1947, in Ila Orangun, Osun state, his full name is Mustafa Adebayo Balogun.

