Agitation for a legislative bill to bar the children of politicians and other prominent public office holders has begun.

This call was made by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Bayelsa, Yenagoa on Tuesday, July 26.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Prof. Kingdom Tombra of the ASUU chapter in Bayelsa who made the call stated that an attempt to legislate such a bill and pass it will give room for a formidable educational structure and focus in Nigeria.

He further stated that in a situation where the children of the privileged and the less privilege attend the same academic institution, there will be no conversation or agitation for industrial action in public tertiary institutions.

Tombra noted that this approach will allow the government to focus on the educational progress of Nigeria.

He said:

“If the rich and poor go to the same university or institution, I don’t think the strike will occur again.

“If they school here and their children are here they will show total support for the university system and the tertiary institutions in Nigeria."

Legit.ng recalled that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) announced that they will be staging a protest in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The labour union in a circular signed by its national president, Ayuba Wabba, said the protest will hold on Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 27.

ASUU, Nigeria's lecturers' union, embarked on a nationwide strike on Monday, February 14, 2022, and Nigeria has since witnessed a 5-month stretch.

In his reaction, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa expressed his appreciation to the NLC and ASUU for the peaceful conduct of the industrial action.

Reacting to the governor's comment, John Ndiomu, the NLC chairman Bayelsa chapter heaped praises on Governor Diri for his submissions.

He said that the workers and the students are being represented in the Nationwide solidarity rally.

Mr Ndiomu, urged the federal government to sign the renegotiated draft agreement between ASUU and the Federal Government.

”Adopt University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) in place IPPIS, Pay Earned Academic Allowances (EAA)

“Release of Revitalization Fund, Release white paper on visitation to Federal Universities. Amend NUC law to control the proliferation of state universities without funding,”

Source: Legit.ng