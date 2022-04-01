Efforts are in top gear to address Nigeria's electricity crisis by the minister of power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu

The minister recently led a delegation to the Frankfurt factory of Siemens Energy company in Germany

The Nigerian government had ordered mobile power substations and transformers from the company

Fankfurt - The minister of power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu has rounded up a working visit to Germany with a visit to the Frankfurt factory of Siemens Energy company where some components ordered by the Nigerian government for the upgrade and improvement of Nigeria’s electricity are being finalized.

Legit.ng gathered that during the visit, the minister met with the top management of Siemens and senior German government officials in a bid to modernize Nigeria’s electricity supply system.

Engr. Aliyu speaking to Siemens officials during his visit to the factory. Photo credit: @EngrAbkrD_Aliyu

Engr. Aliyu also reiterated the determination of the Nigerian government to continue seeking ways of improving electricity supply in the country.

He pointed out that a milestone has been reached in the effort to realize the partnership on electricity between the federal government and Siemens – under the Presidential Power Initiative.

Engr. Aliyu and his delegation were in the Berlin and Frankfurt factories of Siemens Energy where Nigeria’s order of mobile power substations and transformers are being manufactured.

The minister’s visit was part of the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to modernize, upgrade and stabilize electricity supply in Nigeria.

During the visit, the minister expressed confidence in the commitment of Siemens to Nigeria’s power sector transformation and urged the German firm to fast track the delivery of orders placed by the Nigerian government.

The delivery is expected to fastrack the implementation of the first phase of the plan that is aimed at achieving 25,000 megawatts by 2025.

The minister noted that delivering stable electricity is a priority of the current Nigerian government and the Buhari administration is investing in the efforts to modernize Nigeria’s power infrastructure for economic growth.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar noted that the visit of the minister is yet another sign of the total commitment of President Buhari to improving electricity supply.

While receiving the minister and his delegation, the global energy giant’s Vice President for Regional Sales Christoph Menger said that Siemens is committed to timely delivery of Nigeria’s orders.

The minister’s delegation to includes Mr. Kenny Anuwe the Managing Director of FGN Power Company and Engr Mustapha Balarabe Shehu, Head of the Project Management Office of FGN Power Company.

