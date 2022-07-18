Young and wealthy Nigerians have attained celebrity status by flashing their wealth and what they do on social media.

While some were lucky to have a prominent father, others created wealth for themselves

Legit.ng compiles the names of some of Nigeria's young people who have wealth under their control

While some of their contemporaries are still fighting to begin their lives, there are young Nigerians who have billions in their accounts.

From Media to real estate, tech and oil, they are making their mark, creating more wealth for themselves.

While the list is inexhaustive, the selected five could be the next generation of Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man.

Dangote is Africa's richest man but there are young Nigerians amassing wealth to succeed him in the future. Credit: Tomshst

Source: Getty Images

Igho Sanomi

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sanomi is one of Nigeria’s youngest billionaire businessmen, with an estimated net worth of $1 billion according to Newswirengr.

He is the executive director of Cosmos oil AG and founder of Taleveras. He is the founder of Taleveras Group- Igho Sanomi’s business interests include telecommunications, shipping, aviation, engineering, construction and real estate investments.

According to Forbes, Taleveras trades over 100 million barrels of crude oil and several million tons of gasoline, LPG and jet fuel.

Ladi Delano

A smart tech entrepreneur, Delano is a co-founder of Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech service.

Before his latest venture, he was the founder of Solid XS, one of the dominant forces in the Chinese liquor market.

Delano decided to sell the company after the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-2009 began to bite hard. After receiving an offer from a rival firm, Delano sold the business for $15 million, which he promptly reinvested in his next venture.

In April 2012, Delano decided to move to Nigeria, a country he considered ripe for investment. After arriving, he formed Bakrie Delano Africa (BDA), a $1 billion joint venture with BakrieGroup of Indonesia, a conglomerate with interests across various industries, including infrastructure, property development, mining, oil and gas plantations, media, and telecommunications.

Obi Cubana

Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, is the chairman and the owner of the popular Cubana Groups.

Obi Cubana is currently one of the richest and the most influential personalities, entertainers, show promoters, and entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

His net worth is estimated to be $500 million, and this is based on his income, properties, and asset. His most recent venture is Odogwu Bitters.

Obi Cubana Credit: obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Jowizaza

Joseph Eze Okafor, also known as Jowizaza, is a Nigerian Igbo billionaire who is

It is reported that his billionaire dad created the businesses and has since passed them over to him.

Okafor is the chief executive officer of Jezco Oil Nigeria Ltd, a multi-million dollar oil and gas firm founded by his father in 1980.

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu is the only surviving son of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress and presidential candidate. Seyi Tinubu is believed to be worth over $1.5 million.

Some of the companies attached to his name include Loatsad Promo media Ltd an out-of-home advertising company.

Meet Nigeria's best-paid MDs/CEOs

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng captured a list of best-paid CEO, and MDs in Nigeria.

The list contained how much there were paid yearly and the companies they represent.

Banks, telecommunication and energy companies CEOs and MDs all made the list which is topped by the CEO of Dangote Cement.

Source: Legit.ng