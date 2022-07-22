Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has alerted members of the flying public of shortage of aviation fuel, saying this would result in flight disruptions across the country.

In a statement, Spokesman of AON, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, disclosed that the aviation sector has been hit by a major crisis with the acute scarcity of aviation fuel otherwise known as Jet-A1.

He said, “For this reason, there will be major disruptions in scheduled flight operations including cancellations and unnecessary delays across all airports in the country.

“This is a foreseen but unintended consequence of the aviation fuel scarcity in the country.

“We, therefore, plead for the understanding of the travelling public to bear with our members as efforts are currently being made to address the development and restore normal flight operations.

AON is committed to rendering seamless and uninterrupted air transport service across the country.”

One of the domestic airlines had earlier also alerted its passengers of the development, saying the “growing unavailability of aviation fuel has greatly impacted on our operations, leading to flight delays. At this point, it might now result in some flight cancellations.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“While this situation is unprecedented and disruptive to our value proposition, we assure you that it is as distressing to us as it is to you.

“As Ibom Air, we will continue to do everything in our power to operate our flight schedule as close to 100% as possible while looking forward to normalcy being restored at the earliest,” said Aniekan Essienette, GM Marketing and Communication of the airline.

Source: Legit.ng