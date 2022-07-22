Whatsapp has device a new way for you to transfer your chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa.

If you’re changing your Android phone to iPhone, your account information, such as profile photo, individual and group chats, history media and settings, can be transferred, The Nation reports.

Moving your whatsapp data from Android to iPhone now easy Photo Credit: Whatsapp

Source: Facebook

What you need to have in place

Android OS Lollipop, SDK 21 or above, or Android 5 or above installed on your Android device

iOS 15.5 or above installed on your iPhone

Move to the iOS app installed on your Android phone

WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above on your new device

WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above on your old device

Use the same phone number as your old phone on your new device

Your iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings to pair with the Move to iOS app and move data from your Android phone

Both of your devices must be connected to a power source

Both of your devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network, or you’ll need to connect your Android device to your iPhone’s hotspot

Migrate from Android to iPhone

Open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen prompts.

A code will be displayed on your iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on your Android phone.

Tap Continue and follow the on-screen prompts.

Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.

Tap START on your Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export.

Once the data is prepared, you’ll be signed out from your Android phone.

Tap NEXT to return to the Move to iOS app.

Tap CONTINUE to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.

Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.

Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Tap Start when prompted, and allow the process to complete.

Finish activating your new device, and you’ll see your chats waiting for you.

According to WhatsApp, transferred data doesn’t go to cloud storage as a result of the migration until one creates an iCloud backup.

It said the Android device will still have one’s data after the transfer unless one deletes WhatsApp or wipes the phone.

