Nigeria is set to witness a nationwide strike as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expresses solidarity with ASUU over its ongoing strike

The labour union in a circular signed by its national president, Ayuba Wabba, said the protest will hold on Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 27

ASUU, Nigeria's lecturers' union, had embarked on a nationwide strike on Monday, February 14, 2022

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced plans to commence a two-day nationwide protest on Tuesday, July 26.

The planned protest is in solidarity with the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), The Punch reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the development was disclosed in a circular issued to all the state chairmen of the NLC.

The circular signed by the national president of the congress, Ayuba Wabba, partly read:

“We bring you fraternal greetings from the national secretariat of the NLC.

“In line with the decisions of the National Executive Council meeting of the NLC held on June 30, 2022, we have scheduled as follows the National Days of Protest to get our children back to school and support our unions in Nigeria’s public universities fighting for quality education.”

According to the circular, the protest would be held on “Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in all the states of the Federation and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

“Take-off point is the NLC State Secretariats and the Labour House, Abuja. You are requested to immediately convene the meetings of your SAC to disseminate this information and to fully mobilise workers in the states for this very important protest for good governance,” the circular added.

Recall that ASUU had embarked on a nationwide strike on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off the five-month-long strike that has kept students of the tertiary institutions across the country at home.

Speaking while receiving some governors, legislators and political leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in his hometown in Daura, Katsina state on Monday, July 11, the president said that students cannot continue to stay at home.

Calling on members and leadership of ASUU to reconsider their positions on the ongoing strike action, President Buhari pleaded that negotiations should continue, with students in lecture halls.

