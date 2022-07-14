Emerging reports have confirmed the invasion former PDP chairman's residence in Bauchi by unknown gunmen

It was gathered that the gunmen killed the 25-year-old nephew of the ex-PDP chairman and kidnapped three others

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Bauchi who also confirmed the incident says efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims

The family of the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu are currently in grief as unknown gunmen invaded his family residence and kill his nephew and abducted three others.

According to a report by the Leadership newspaper, Mu’azu's nephew, Mu’azu Danladi was killed by unknown gunmen in his residence in his native Boto hometown of Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi State.

Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu is a former governor of Bauchi State as well as former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Photo: Daily Trust

Legit.ng gathered that the 25-year-old was killed while the gunmen were targeting the ex-governor's children who were around for the Sallah celebrations.

Eyewitness give an account of gunmen invasion

Giving an account of the invasion by unknown gunmen, an eyewitness disclosed that the gunmen kidnapped a sister to the former PDP national chairman, Hajiya Asma’u Adamu, Malama Halima Abdullahi and one Nura.

A resident of Boto, Hashimu Abubakar, said that at the moment, the gunmen have not contacted the family to negotiate a ransom for the release of the abductees, adding that all the phones of the three kidnap victims were switched off.

“The gunmen came around 1 am and went straight to the house where my brother used to sleep. They broke the gate and started asking him where the ex-governors children or grandchildren were. They searched the house but couldn’t find anyone, that was how they shot him in the head and abducted three family members,” he said.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the incident, said the police were working round the clock to rescue the abductees and bring the perpetrators to book.

Mu’azu was Governor of Bauchi State for two terms between 1999 and 2007 under the umbrella of the People's Democratic Party and later became the chairman of the party in 2013.

