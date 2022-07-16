BREAKING: PDP wins first LGA in Osun election, defeats Oyetola

declared winner of the Osun State Governorship Election in Atakumosa West Local Government Area.

He polled a total of 7,750 votes ahead of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who secured 6601 votes in the election.

According to results announced at the LGA Collation Centre, Atakumosa West has a total of 36,470, while 15,171 were accredited for the election.

One of the party agents said there was an issue of violence at Ward 7, unit 11, leading to a broken ballot box and inconclusive election at the Unit.

