The police in Nasarawa state have arrested Hassan Hassan, one of the terrorists who escaped from Kuje prison during the attack on the facility in Abuja

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the police spokesman the state, made the disclosure in a statement released in Lafia on Saturday, July 9

Nansel said the commissioner of police in Nasarawa has ordered for the transfer of the suspect to a safer location while intensive search for other escapees continues

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The police command in Nasarawa state has arrested Hassan Hassan whose name and picture were among the inmates with Boko Haram/Terrorism Cases who escaped from Kuje prison after the attack on the correctional facility in Abuja.

Hassan was arrested in the Keffi local government area of the state, according to a report by The Punch.

Hassan was arrested in the Keffi local government area of the state

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the police spokesman the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, made the disclosure in a press statement made available to newsmen in Lafia on Saturday, July 9.

He said:

“The fleeing Boko Haram suspect was recaptured by the eagle-eyed police operatives of the command in Keffi LGA of the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi, has ordered for the transfer of the suspect to a safer location while intensive search for other escapees and handing over process of the arrested inmate progresses.

“CP Soyemi appreciates the efforts of the command’s police operatives for a job well done and assures members of the public of the command’s unrelenting efforts at making the public space safer for all.”

