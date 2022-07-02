Following the growing insecurity in the country and some states, the Ondo state government announced the recruitment of more residents into the southwest security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu said the recruitment of more personnel into the security outfit would strengthen and boost its operations across the state.

900 people out of 16,000 have been shortlisted for 350 vacant Amotekun jobs. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Facebook

Vanguard reports that in a swift response to the directive by Governor Akeredolu, the security commander of Amotekun in Ondo state, Adetunji Adeleye said that 16,000 applicants applied for 350 vacant slots within the security outfit.

He added that 900 candidates who scaled through the application process have already been shortlisted for further steps in the recruitment process.

Adeleye also confirmed that the recruitment process was transparent with personnel from the Amotekun agency and certified security experts involved in the exercise.

His words:

"With the recruitment of the new Amotekun corps, the spate of insecurity will be reduced to the barest minimum; criminal-minded elements should steer clear of the state or face their waterloo.”

He added that the majority of the applicants were screened out on age grounds, physical fitness and experience.

Further noting that the newly recruited personnel will be posted to strategic locations across Ondo state, Adeleye said the officers will work in collaboration with conventional security agencies.

Also commending the state governor, Adeleye provisions have been made by Akeredolu for necessary logistics and moral support to ensure the effective take-off of the security networks.

Ondo governor says America's mass shooting child's play compared to Owo church killing

America's mass shooting had been described as a child's play compared to the killing of worshippers at a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo state.

The description was given of the incident by the governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu on Sunday, June 5.

According to the governor, the incident is the most horrific and tragic event that would never be allowed to happen again in the state.

We'll hunt down the attackers and make them pay, Governor Akeredolu vows

Akeredolu had vowed to hunt down the terrorists behind the killing of innocent people of Owo, Ondo state.

The state governor urged the people of the state not to take laws into their own hands over the incident.

A statement by the state government said the governor condemned the unprovoked attack on innocent worshippers.

Source: Legit.ng