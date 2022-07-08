On Thursday afternoon, popular cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere's church was demolished by officials of the Anambra state government's task force

In fact, a video of the man of God being ruffled by one of the officials while trying to prevent the demolition process went viral as most Nigerians were calling for his immediate sack

In reaction, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has promised to deal with the official for manhandling the cleric

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state, on Friday, July 8, has said the official of the state task force who manhandled Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere alias ‘Odumeje’ in the Onitsha area of the state will face the full wrath of the law.

Legit.ng reported earlier that some parts of the building belonging to the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry owned by Odumeje was on Thursday, July 7, demolished by officials of the Anambra State Task Force.

Governor Charles Soludo has vowed to sanction the official that manhandled Prophet Odumeje. Photo credit: Lagosspy NG

Source: Facebook

Governor Soludo makes vows to deal with the official

In the course of preventing the officials from carrying out their assignment, Odumeje was manhandled, and Nigerians created angrily to this and urged the state government to do the needful.

In reaction, Soludo in a statement assured that the particular official involved in the incident would be sanctioned, noting his government is committed to upholding law, order and respecting human rights in the state.

Part of the statement reads:

“Yesterday’s outing has evoked emotions, not against the decision of government, but the imperfect and unprofessional manner with which one of the task force members discharged his lawful duty. This is highly regretted, and would never happen again.

“I have instructed that the task force personnel involved in the manhandling of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere (Odumeje) be treated in accordance with the rules of public conduct which he roundly failed to uphold.”

