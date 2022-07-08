Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has met with the London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju, who rode to promote the "End Polio" campaign

Osinbajo commended Adeyanju for making Nigeria popular on account of his feat while urging Nigerians to tell and retell the story

Others who joined Adeyanju in his meeting with Osinbajo are chairman/ceo of the Nigerians in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and other bikers across the country

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended the achievement of the internationally acclaimed Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju, for making Nigeria popular because of his feat.

Vanguard reported that Osinbajo, who received the biker, Kunle Adeyanju, who rode from London to Lagos to promote the "End Polio" campaign, made the commendation on Thursday, July 7.

Yemi Osinbajo meets Kunle Adeyanju, a biker who rode from London to Lagos Photo Credit: Yemi Osinbajo

Abike Dabiri-Erewa joins London to Lagos biker to meet Osinbajo

Other bikers who accompanied Adeyanju were drawn from across the country. His delegation included Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman and CEO of Nigerians in diaspora commission (NIDCOM) and Rotary club district 9125's governor Goddy Nnadi, to mention a few.

Nigerians need to tell and retell the story of Adeyanju - Osinbajo

The biker shared his travel experience with Osinbajo, who described his story as "we must tell and retell."

The Vice President maintained the biker's story is part of Nigeria's success, and the country's people must continue to tell the story to shame those who continue to say Africa is all about people who are killing each other.

Terrorism is global phenomenon - Osinbajo

He added that there is nowhere in the world presently where the act of terrorism did not prevail.

He said the truth remains that most Nigerians are good, generous, hospitable people.

Speaking to Adeyanju, Osinbajo said:

"your achievements have made us all proud. We are all standing much taller on account of what you have done. And I know that this is just the beginning of the many more ways by which you will promote Nigeria and Africa."

