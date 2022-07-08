Femi Adesina has mourned the passing of Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

In his article shared on his Facebook page, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity revealed Barkindo's final words to Buhari

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday expressed the nation’s gratitude to Barkindo, describing him as a worthy ambassador of the country

Presidential media aide, Femi Adesina has revealed the final words of Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, the outgoing Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his article titled “BARKINDO’S FINAL WORDS TO ME.”, Adesina revealed the times and life of the late OPEC head and his last moments with him and the president, on his Facebook page.

Barkindo's final words to Femi Adesina, President Buhari has been revealed. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Adesina also gave the details of what Barkindo told him and the president before he passed away on Tuesday, July 5.

The full article by the special adviser to President Buhari on media and publicity is shared below;

He wrote:

"Here today, gone tomorrow is a common saying. But with the then outgoing Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, it was here in the morning, gone at night."

