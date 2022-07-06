The CEO of Oando Plc, Jubril Adewale Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the untimely death of Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the Secretary-General of OPEC

The Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc, Jubril Adewale Tinubu, has mourned the death of Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Tinubu said Barkindo’s death had robbed him of a good friend.

The Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu, has described as shocking, the sudden death of the Secretary-General of OPEC, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo.

Source: Twitter

He wrote on his Instagram page:

“We had many conversations and speeches together yesterday but this wasn’t one of them.

“The most profound reminder of the fragility of life is death.

“You were a good man who lived a great life. Your mentorship, humility, and resilience was exemplary.

“I still can’t believe the news, but Allah knows best. Till we meet again my good friend.”

A former managing director of the NNPC, Barkindo was appointed OPEC Secretary-General in 2016. He was the fourth Nigerian to hold that position and the 28th person in the role overall.

He was GMD of the NNPC between 2009 and 2010.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that OPEC's secretary general, Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo, died at the age of 63, leaving the oil cartel in "shock" on Wednesday, July 6, at a tumultuous time for the markets.

Barkindo had headed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries since 2016 and was scheduled to be replaced by Kuwait's Haitham Al-Ghais next month.

Under his stewardship, the cartel forged ties with Russia and nine other oil-producing countries to form a wider group known as OPEC+ in a bid to better stabilise oil markets. After OPEC+ slashed output during the pandemic to boost prices, the 23-member group's moves have not calmed markets -- with record high prices -- in recent months amid the war in Ukraine.

