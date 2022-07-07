The federal government on Thursday, July 7, declared public holidays for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration

FCT, Abuja - To celebrate the 2022 Eid-el-Kabir, the federal government on Thursday, July 7, declared Monday, July 11, and Tuesday, July 12 as public holidays.

The announcement was made by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, The Nation reports.

The holidays are for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration (Photo: The Ministry of Interior)

Source: Facebook

Congratulating all Muslims and Nigerians on the religious festival, Aregbesola said:

“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness, and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment."

The minister assured Nigerians that the Buhari-led administration is “committed to the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians, empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investments programmes and adequate security in the schools.”

Speaking further, the former Osun governor advised the public to be watchful during the period and report any suspicious activity by anyone.

In a statement released by Shuaib Belgore, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Aregbesola urged Nigerians to make use of the N-Alerts application that has been designed to mitigate security challenges with a prompt response from security agencies: as soon as you “See Something Do N-Alerts”.

part of the statement read:

“We must all take responsibility for the security of lives and property as we celebrate this year’s festival."

The full statement is contained in the tweets below:

