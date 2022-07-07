The Army and other security agencies have been praised by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state

Uzodimma also commended Security Agencies for the improved inter-agency collaboration and intelligence sharing among them

According to him, this is responsible for the more robust approach the war against insecurity has seen in recent times

Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma has extolled the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the country on their robust fight against insecurity.

Governor Uzodimma made this known while speaking at the grand finale of the 2022 edition of the Army Day Celebration held in Owerri.

Hope Uzodimma has extolled the Nigerian Army and other security agencies on their robust fight against insecurity. Photo: John Jones

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Imo State Governor also commended Security Agencies for the improved inter-agency collaboration and intelligence sharing among them. He noted that it was responsible for the more robust approach the war against insecurity has seen in recent times.

Governor Uzodimma conveyed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, who was ably represented by the Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), and the Military authority for availing the State the opportunity of hosting such national important event.

Acknowledging the mammoth crowd of civilians who attended the event, Governor Uzodimma said the development was a reflection of the cordial relationship between the security agencies and the civilian community.

2023: APC chieftain recommends Niger state governor to Tinubu as running mate

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and socio-political analyst, Chief Ray Morphy, has said the Niger state governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, has demonstrated capacity as a leader.

Chief Morphy said the governor should be commended and celebrated for what he is doing despite the paucity of funds, the size of the state, and security challenges posed by bandits.

He, however, recommended Sani-Bello to the APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu as running mate, saying the governor has the character, the mien, and the disposition that is ideal of a vice president.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, July 5 in Abuja, after a visit to Niger state to see the situation of things and the style of governance of Bello, the APC chieftain said the governor has performed admirably well since he became the governor of the state in 2015.

Source: Legit.ng