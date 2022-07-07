Motorists and commuters are feeling the heat as fuel scarcity persists in major cities across the country

The pain lies in the fact that filing stations now sell fuel above the pump price despite the government's threat of sanctioning stations found selling above N165

This development has however led to a big issue on the part of the people as long queues resurfaced

On Wednesday, July 6, some filling stations dispensed Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, at over N175/litre, higher than the government-approved N165/litre price.

Interestingly, oil marketers have vowed to embark on its planned strike from next week if the government fails to pay them, the marketers.

The Punch reports that some outlets in Lagos state that sold the commodity at N169/litre last week had to adjust their pumps on Wednesday, as they dispensed PMS to motorists at N175/litre.

Fuel stations sell above the N165 pump price. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Long queues resurfaced

Meanwhile, queues by motorists at filling stations, which had persisted in Abuja and environs earlier this year, gradually resurfaced in some parts of the state on Wednesday.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng gathered that many filling stations, particularly those belonging to members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), were shut due to a lack of products to sell to customers.

Marketers to go ahead with their planned strike

Amidst these concerns, oil marketers under the aegis of Abuja-Suleja IPMAN, stated on Wednesday that their proposed strike would go ahead next week if the government fails to substantially clear the bridging claims for transportation of petrol being owed marketers.

Fuel scarcity: Commuters stranded, motorists lament as long queues resurface in Lagos

Recall that Legit.ng reported that on Monday, June 20, long queues for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol had resurfaced in filling stations across Lagos state.

This is coming two weeks after the long queues were first spotted in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and neighbouring Nasarawa and Niger states, among others.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had approved an increase in the freight rate being paid to transporters of petroleum products in a bid to clear the persistent fuel queues by motorists in parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng