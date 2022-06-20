Vehicles have resumed fuel queues again in some parts of Lagos state following claims by members of Petroleum Tanker Drivers and rising diesel cost affects their operation

The tanker drivers claimed that the cost of bringing petroleum products to fuel stations has become alarmingly high

Meanwhile, gas suppliers in Lagos earlier hinted that diesel might rise as high as N1500 in the coming weeks if nothing is done to address the situation

On Monday, June 20, long queues for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, have resurfaced in filling stations across Lagos state, The Punch reports.

This is coming two weeks after the long queues were first spotted in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and neighbouring Nasarawa and Niger states, among others.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had approved an increase in the freight rate being paid to transporters of petroleum products in a bid to clear the persistent fuel queues by motorists in parts of the country.

Fuel scarcity persists in Abuja, other states

Oil marketers had repeatedly complained that the lingering fuel queues in Abuja and neighbouring Nasarawa and Niger states, among others, were due to the inability of petroleum product transporters to purchase the diesel required to run their trucks.

This, they said, was due to the hike in the pump price of diesel, which was currently dispensed at about N850 per litre.

However, as commuters await the effect of the increase in the freight rate, fuel queues have now been spotted at several filling stations in Lagos.

The development has however affected motorists as well as commuters in the state.

