FCT, Abuja - Justice Inyang Ekwo of the federal high court in Abuja has ordered the release of Senator Rochas Okorocha's passport to travel for a medical check-up, The Punch newspaper reported.

The declaration of the court was a sequel to an application filed by the defense counsel Ola Olanipekun (SAN) told the court that the lawmaker has been battling ill-health.

His attorney during the prayer to the court assured Justice Ekwo that Okorocha will not violate the stipulations binding the permission granted to him.

Meanwhile, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Chile Okoroma opposed the request but Justice Ekwo permitted the request with a caveat by the court.

While granting the request, Justice Ekwo ordered Okorocha to return the passport to the Court Registrar not later than three days of his arrival in the country.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed November 7 for his trial in the money laundering criminal charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Source: Legit.ng