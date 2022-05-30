A presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Rochas Okorocha has been brought before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the federal high court in Abuja.

According to the Nation newspaper, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Senator Okorocha on Monday, May 30.

Senator Okoracha's arraignment is bordering on allegations of money laundering and related offences.

The former governor was earlier arrested by operatives of the EFCC in a brute fashion after laying siege on his Abuja residents for several hours before breaking into the building by force before executing the arrest.

Source: Legit.ng