Following the daring attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Tuesday evening of July 5, the whereabouts of suspended deputy commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, is generating controversy.

During the attack which lasted hours, some inmates were said to have escaped.

The Kuje prison is famous for holding high-profile inmates and suspects, including former governors and ministers.

Punch Newspaper reports that a source at the correctional facilities claimed that the he has not seen the former police officer.

He was quoted to have said:

“We have not seen him today. He didn’t also come for Subhi (early morning) prayer as usual. But I don’t know what is happening,."

Another official, who preferred anonymity, said that the whereabouts of Kyari remained unknown to him as of 09.30am.

“I am sure he is not missing and he didn’t escape. But I don’t know where exactly he is,” the official said.

Going further, the news outfit said when contacted, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, Umar Abubakar, said “Kyari is not missing”.

Abubakar also noted that Kyari has not been moved from the Kuje prison.

“He is still in our custody. Nothing happened to him. He has not been moved,” he told The PUNCH on the telephone.

Source: Legit.ng