Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of newly sworn in ministers, portfolios
During the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, July 6, the Senate's approval of ministerial nominees was acted on.
The president swore in the screened and approved ministers with the various ministries they are to head finally made known to the public.
Below is the list of the newly sworn-in ministers and their portfolios:
- Adeleke Mamora - minister of science and technology (formerly minister of state, health)
- Mu’azu Jaji Sambo - minister of transportation (formerly minister of power)
- Umanna Okon Umanna - minister of Niger Delta
- Sharon Ikeazor - minister of state, Niger Delta (formerly minister of state, environment)
- Gbemisola Saraki - minister of state, mines and steel development (formerly minister of state, transportation)
- Umar Ibrahim EI-Yakub - minister of state, works, and housing
- Goodluck Nanah Opiah - minister of state, education
- Ekumankama Joseph Nkama - minister of state, health
- Ikoh Henry Ikechukwu - minister of state, science, and technology
- Odum Udi - minister of state, environment
- Ademola Adewole Adegoroye - minister of state, transportation
The presidency's full statement on the new development is contained in the Facebook post shared by Buhari Sallau, a presidential media aide.
Source: Legit.ng