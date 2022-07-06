The fate of the health system in Katsina state appears to be under threat following series of attacks by terrorists in the state

The state government has said that 72 health care centres have been lost to attacks by terrorists in Katsina state

According to the state, the incessant kidnapping of health workers from various communities has increased the request for redeployment by these health officials

The Katsina state government on Tuesday, July 5, said that 72 out of the 1,800 healthcare centres in the state have been lost to terrorists.

Speaking to journalists, the executive secretary of the Katsina state Primary Health Care Development Agency, Shamsudeen Yahaya said that two primary healthcare centres were burnt down in the Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

The Katsina state government said terrorists have taken over 72 out of 1,800 health care facilities in the state. Photo: Aminu Masari

Yahaya also confirmed that 69 other primary healthcare centres in the state were run over and are now being managed by the terrorists.

Decrying the effect of the activities of the terrorists in Katsina state, Yahaya said this has also led to an increase in the request for redeployment by health workers in the affected areas.

His words:

“Most of the health facilities in the area were taken over by the miscreants, and the solar refrigerators provided in such facilities have been converted to use by the bandits.

“The affected primary healthcare facilities are located in different areas of Jibia, Safana, Batsari, Faskari, Sabuwa and other frontline LGAs of the state."

Incessant kidnap of Katsina health workers by terrorists

Further speaking on the menace faced by the state and her residents, Yahaya said some of the health workers were kidnapped, but later released.

He added that the Katsina state government had concluded plans to renovate one health centre in each of the 361 wards across the state.

Hinting at the government's commitment to the completion of the rehabilitation of dilapidated health centres in the state, the agency's boss affirmed that there would be a recruitment of 272 health workers to tackle the problem of manpower shortage in the health sector.

