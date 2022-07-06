The Tuesday, July 5, attack on President Muhammadu Buhari's convoy has led to some mixed reactions from Nigerians

Many citizens believe the terrorists who launched the attack have been treated with a kid's glove thus leading to the incessant attack and lack of fear

According to some Nigerians, the attack on the convoy of the number one citizen shows that no one is safe in the country

Nigerians across the globe have described the terrorists' attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari as the most shameful thing that could ever happen to a country perceived to be the 'giant of Africa'.

The reactions by citizens followed news reports that some terrorists launched an attack on the President's advanced team who were headed to Daura, Buhari's hometown for the Sallah celebrations.

Nigerians have condemned the attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Depositphotos

While the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, has confirmed the number one citizen was not in any of the vehicles on the convoy when the incident occured, Nigerians feel it is a slap on the face of the entire nation for such a thing to have happened.

One of the citizens, Olúyẹmí Fásípe, who reacted to the attack on Twitter, a microblogging site said this incident shows that no one, including the president, is safe.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

"Terrorists attacked President Buhari’s convoy today, either it was his advance team or arrears team, it is the most shameful thing that can ever happen to a country. No one, including the President, is safe."

Another user, Steph Adamu, who reacted to a post by FS Yusuf on the incident said she hopes the President is safe.

For a user, Pooja, the attack by the terrorists on a presidential convoy is quite daring.

Pooja said this is an indication that there is a big problem in the land (Nigeria) as the present administration treated the "bandits" with kids' gloves.

Like Fasipe, Pooja confirmed that no one is safe in the country.

Emma Umeh in his space decried the growing insecurity and incessant attacks by terrorists across Nigeria.

According to Umeh, the insecurity has gotten so bad that the terrorists now have the nerve to attack a presidential convoy.

Resident narrates ordeal faced during terrorists' attack on Buhari's convoy in Katsina

An attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari had left residents of Katsina state in shock.

One of the residents on spoke on the incident said that they were terrified and had to hide in the bush during the attack.

The resident added that they were in the bush until a long stretch of military troops arrived to clear the area.

Source: Legit.ng