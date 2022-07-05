Yemi Osinbajo has returned after representing Nigeria at he 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government

Last week, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo traveled to Ghana for the 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

At the event, the Nigerian vice president joined other West African leaders as they were updated on political developments in the region and in the Sahel region by the Mediation and Security Council of ECOWAS.

Also, Osinbajo and other ECOWAS leaders were updated on the issues of insecurity, challenges relating to youth unemployment, and the impact of diseases and pandemics on social tensions in the region.

On the sidelines of the summit, Professor Osinbajo also attended a meeting of the five West African countries involved with “The Abidjan – Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project”, a flagship project of the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA).

The project connects the capitals of five West African states (Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria) and stretches for approximately 1,028 km.

The vice president has since returned to Nigeria.

