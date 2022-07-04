Afenifere renewed group has called on vice president Yemi Osinbajo, Bisi Akande, southwest governors and stakeholders to support Tinubu's candidacy

the socio-cultural group added that no zone could produce a president without the support of other regions of the country

The group's publicity secretary, Michael Ogungbemi, commended President Buhari, APC northern governors and party members for voting Tinubu at the primaries

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - A southwest socio-political group, Afenifere Renewed Group (ARG), has asked politicians in the region to work with other zones to actualise Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition.

As reported by The Punch, Tinubu is the presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bola Tinubu speaking at APC campaign in Ekiti Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

The group's publicity secretary, Michael Ogungbemi, at a press conference in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, July 3, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC's northern governors' forum, aspirants who stepped down for Tinubu at the APC's primaries and party members for making Tinubu the party's candidate.

The statement read in part:

"It is now time for the South West to display uncommon unity to complement the patriotic and progressive efforts of the APC members."

Ogungbemi told the southwest politicians that this was not the time to lock horns with each other but to walk past their enmity.

He urged them to chart a new course and work hard with other zones to ensure that Tinubu succeeded Buhari.

No region can produce a president on its own - Afenifere

He added that since 1999, history has shown that no region can singlehandedly produce the country's president without the support of other regions.

"The trajectory of election in Nigeria since 1999 clearly presents an unassailable narrative that no geopolitical zone can singlehandedly produce a Nigerian President without recourse to the sensibilities and cooperation of others.

Afenefere then called Vice President Osinbajo, Bisi Akande, southwest governors and other southwest leaders to work with other zones to actualise the 2023 presidency for Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng