The popular University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State has issued a mandatory payment of N1,000 electricity bill by all patients in the hospital, the Leadership newspaper reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the management of the UCH Ibadan said the decision was made in order to salvage the hike in electricity tariffs and diesel for the power generator of the hospital.

The management of UCH Ibadan said the decision for patients to pay a daily fee of N1000 was very necessary to ensure veritable health services. Photo: Eliot Elisofon Photographic Archives

According to the internal memo released by the management of the hospital on Tuesday, June 21, the decision was necessary to keep health services at the hospital going.

The memo, titled; ‘Approval For The Recommendation To Add Utility Fee To The Service Fee Charged To Patients In The Hospital’, was signed by Wole Oyeyemi, UCH administrator, on behalf of the chairman, Medical Advisory Committee and Chief Medical Director.

The memo reads:

“Following the recurring power outage in the hospital, high cost of electricity tariff and inflation in the price of diesel which have impeded stable power supply, management has decided to consider measures that can help to facilitate flawless service delivery in the hospital.

“To this end, I write to convey the management’s approval for the mandatory payment of utility fee of N1,000.00 (one thousand naira only) daily by every patient accessing care in this hospital.

“You are requested to kindly implement the approval with immediate effect.”

The memo was addressed to the Director/Head, Finance and Accounts Department of the hospital.

About UCH, Ibadan

The University College Hospital, (UCH) Ibadan was established by an August 1952 Act of Parliament in response to the need for the training of medical personnel and other healthcare professionals for the country and the West African Sub-Region.

The University College Hospital (UCH) was strategically located in Ibadan, then the largest city in West Africa which is also the seat of the first University in Nigeria.

The physical development of the Hospital commenced in 1953 in its present site and was formally commissioned after completion on 20 November 1957.

The University College Hospital, Ibadan was initially commissioned with 500-bed spaces. Currently, the hospital has 1,000 bed spaces and 200 examination couches with occupancy rates ranging from 65-70%.

In May 2006, a surgical team successfully performed open-heart surgery on three patients, an important landmark in medicine in Nigeria.

