Pastor Enoch Adeboye has declared a fire for fire attack against all the enemies of the church across Nigeria

The pastor made this declaration while speaking against the incessant killings across states of Nigeria during RCCG's July 2022 Holy Ghost Service

According to Pastor Adeboye, there is nowhere where God said a child of God cannot defend himself

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye has condemned the rate of insecurity in Nigeria and the incessant killings across states of the country

Daily Trust reports that Pastor Adeboye while speaking at the church’s July 2022 Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye said enough is enough for all criminals including bandits and terrorists operating in the country.

Pastor E A Adeboye said that from henceforth it is fire for fire for every enemy of the church. Photo: RCCG

Source: Instagram

Stating that henceforth, “it’s fire for fire”, the fiery preacher said the church would hold its 2022 convention in the second week of August.

Also noting that that would serve as the 40th at the Redemption Camp on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Adeboye informed his members that people all over the world would be in attendance.

He encouraged members who he tagged as 'lazy; to ensure they are part of the event while urging them not to sit back and watch from the comfort of their homes.

His words:

“This programme is going to be different from the one you have known. Some people out of laziness have decided ‘Oh! I can watch everything on television.’

"It’s good to watch on television; the programme will be televised throughout the world. But, like I told you if you are watching television and fire is burning, do you feel the heat.

"If you are watching television and rain is falling, does your dress get wet?"

RCCG powerful event

Noting that there are so many things that might happen at the event which might not be transmitted via the television set, Adeboye said there would be an influx of marvellous testimonies at the event.

He added:

"The Bible says fire begets fire. There are certain things you get because you are there… Oh! Some jokers said churches should not open for three months. Who is your commander? God of Boko Haram? Let the devil try any nonsense, from now on, it is going to be fire for fire!

“I understand that one funny fellow said some people were calling on Ogun because Jesus didn’t answer them. Well, for the one who said that, there’s a saying that the mouth that the snail used to blaspheme God, that mouth will kiss the ground.

"From now on, anybody who dares blaspheme Jesus Christ will taste the fire of the Almighty God. Every enemy of the church, as far as Jesus is a consuming fire, if they don’t repent, the fire of God will consume them."

Members defending themselves against killers

Continuing, the preacher said he would not say much as he would only advise as many who can attend to do so.

His words:

“I don’t want to say much because I know whatever I say, some people may want to twist it. I have searched the Bible from cover to cover and there is nowhere where God said a child of God cannot defend himself.

"If you find the place, let me know. He said that if they slap you on the right cheek turn left, He said that one. If they now slap the left what did he say? When God is silent, do you know the meaning of that, it simply means over to you.

“I am only talking to my children. Only my children come to the Holy Ghost Service.”

