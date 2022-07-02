The recent attack on a mining site in Shiroro by some terrorists has left many bereaved including a young lady Aisha Yusuf

Yusuf, a fiancee to one of the soldiers who were killed by the attackers at the sight has taken to Facebook to pour her heart out over her loss

According to Yusuf, the death of her fiance has left her in a state of confusion as she does not know where to go from her present state

A fiancee to one of the soldiers killed by some terrorists at a mining site in Shiroro local government area of Niger state has mourned the death of her lover.

Aisha Yusuf in a post on her Facebook page paid tribute to her fiancee while lamenting that Nigeria does not deserve him no his death.

Aisha Yusuf took to Facebook to mourn her fiancee, one of the soldiers killed by terrorists in the Shiroro mining site attack. Photo: Aisha Yusuf



In the emotional post titled, 'My heart is pained', the young lady admitted that the pain she was feeling over the passing of the soldier who had paid the supreme price is unbearable.

She also confirmed that she was not sure if she could recover from the shock of his passing and the sorrowful incident in which bandits reported claimed the lives of about 22 soldiers, a yet-to-be-confirmed number of police officers and workers at the mining site.

Four other people of Chinese nationality were said to have been abducted by bandits who attacked the location.

Yusuf's post read:

“I lost the love of my life on Wednesday in Shiroro, Niger State. My friend, my lover… My heartbeat, my fiancee…the man who changed my strong view on inter-cultural marriage. I still can’t believe that my baby is gone."

Querying the circumstance and repercussions of the incident on her life, Yusuf said she does not know where to start anymore.

He queried:

"Where do I start from? Where do I pick up from?

“People said I should take it easy that God has a plan but I can’t even understand why God allowed such to happen. He was diligent. He was honest and hardworking."

Eulogising a loving and caring man

The lady who appeared to be in deep mourning further described her fiancee as a good, loving and God-fearing man who love his family and country.

Her words:

"He was a good man, A God-fearing man who loved his family and his country that he gave his life for that cause.

"Nigeria didn’t deserve you baby. Now I know how other wives who lost their husbands to terrorists feel. It’s a pain that is unbearable…cannot be described. Please the family and I need your prayers… This is difficult for all of us but we believe God has a reason.

“In the midst of all these killings, Nigeria will rise again. My baby’s death will not be for nothing…. Rest well Obim..I love you and I’d always love you.”

