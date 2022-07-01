Nigerians have been assured of a speedy rescue of victims of the attack on Shiroro mining site by some terrorists

The assurance was given to citizens by the president who said that his administration would make every effort to ensure their release

The president also condemned the killing of soldiers and other security personnel at the site by the terrorists

The recent attack that led to the killing of many including soldiers of the Nigerian military has caused a stir among top leaders of the country including the president.

Reacting to the incident, President Muhamamdu Buhari said that his administration would do everything possible to ensure that the victims of the attack on the mining site in the Shiroro local government area of Niger state are rescued safely.

President Buhari has condemned the attack and killing of soldiers in the Shiroro site. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Depositphotos

In a statement released by Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesperson said that the attack on the mining site is a direct assault on Nigeria.

Shehu in the statement noted that the president paid tributes to the military officials who paid the supreme price while trying to repel the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Noting that their effort will not be in vain, President Buhari assured that the attackers would be apprehended and will not go unpunished.

His words:

“Sadly, Nigeria’s fight against terrorism continues. It is a battle that is taking its toll on all of us. But we shall not relent, nor shall we surrender.

“We say it again that we have reduced Boko Haram to a shell of its former self. But terrorists are parasites. They thrive when the world is suffering.

“Instead let us pray for the families and loved ones of those who sacrificed their lives in the fight against evil, and let us pray for the safe and speedy return of those abducted.

"We will do everything possible to ensure their return."

Buhari makes 1 important announcement as Russia, Ukraine war intensifies

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 30, assured that Nigeria as a country is ready to fill the natural gas gap created in Europe due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

The president made the disclosure while speaking at the Presidential Palace in Lisbon on Nigeria's readiness in areas of cooperation between the country and Portugal.

In a statement released by the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said that with over 200 million Nigerians who are mainly young people, the country is ready to be the hub of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

Russia-Ukraine war: Nigeria has failed to grab opportunity before her, presidential candidate

A presidential candidate had called on the Nigerian government to be more proactive to challenges faced by citizens including those in the diaspora.

Dumebi Kachikwu said Nigeria should have taken the bulls by the horn and made its stance clear on the Russian war against Ukraine.

Kachikwu, a media mogul had also called for the immediate evacuation of Nigerians trapped in Ukraine following Russian troops' invasion of the country.

Source: Legit.ng