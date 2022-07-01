Issues bordering on the credentials of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the new Chief Justice of Nigeria, and those of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu took pervaded mainstream Nigerian news media over the week.

Fresh Questions Raised as Credentials Show New CJN Ariwoola Started School Less Than 1-Year After His Birth

On Monday, June 27, President Muhammadu Buhari swore in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the new chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Newspaper review: Tinubu, New CJN on Hot Seat over Credential Palava

The appointment and swearing-in of Ariwoola followed the resignation of the former CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad who resigned his position on Sunday, June 26, on deteriorating health grounds.

Presidency 2023: Chicago University Finally Speaks on Tinubu's Graduation

The Chicago State University has reportedly confirmed that the national leader of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, indeed attended the tertiary institution.

Beverly Poindexter, who is in charge of the university's official transcript requests, enrolment and degree verification at the Office of the Registrar, CSU, said this in an email response to its request on Tuesday, January 25.

2023 Presidency: Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Reportedly Tells INEC His Certificates Are Missing

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, earlier told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that unknown persons looted his certificates while he was in self-exile.

Tinubu in his sworn affidavit in support of his nomination form, said he “went on self exile from October 1994 to October 1999 (and) when I returned and discovered that my property including all the documents relating to my qualification and my certificates in respect of paragraph 3 above were looted by unknown persons.”

Finally, Igbos Decide Who To Vote for Among Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been criticised for their failure to zone the presidency to the southeast.

This is the position of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum also known as Ime-obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

More Secrets About the Boy Ekweremadu Took to UK Emerges, Where He Lives, What He Does for a Living

More facts have emerged over the identity of David Ukpo Nwanmini, the boy who was taken to the United Kingdom for organ harvesting by the former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice.

According to an acquittance who is a businessman and laptop engineer, Oyekan Tobi, the boy is definitely not a 15-year-old boy.

2023: Osinbajo Under Pressure to Rejoin Presidential Race, Pitch Tent With NNPP

There appear to be renewed plots in political circles around the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s camp to draft Osinbajo back into the 2023 presidential race.

According to a report, sources in both camps insisted that there were active suggestions going on regarding the possibility of an Osinbajo/Kwankwaso ticket on the platform of the NNPP.

2023: Governor Wike in France to Meet Tinubu? Top APC Stalwart Speaks

A report from Joe Igbokwe, an ardent supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential bid, has it that the Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, is in France to see the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national leader.

Igbokwe via his Facebook page on Thursday, June 30, said that this is happening while some persons are busing abusing and badmouthing persons on social media.

