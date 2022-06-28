There is a short gap between the date of birth of the newly appointed Chief Justice of Nigeria and when he started primary education

Credentials of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola show that he was barely one year old when he started schooling

According to his credential, the new CJN also spent eight years in primary school before heading to Ansar-Ud-Deen high school, Saki area of Oyo state for his secondary education

On Monday, June 27, President Muhammadu Buhari swore in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the new chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The appointment and swearing-in of Ariwoola followed the resignation of the former CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad who resigned his position on Sunday, June 26, on deteriorating health grounds.

Justice Ariwoola's credential shows he began school barely one year after his birth. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Twitter

However, barely 24 hours after his swearing-in, the credentials filed in by the new CJN seem to have raised some eyebrows.

In what appears to be confusing to many, Ariwoola's credential reads that he was born on August 22, 1958, in the Iseyin area of Oyo state and started his primary education at the Local Authority Demonstration School, Oluwole in 1959, barely one year after his birth.

According to the new CJN's curriculum vitae, he later spent eight years instead of the normal six years in school before graduating in 1967.

In 1968, Ariwoola joined the Muslim Modern School in Oluwole and graduated in 1969 before heading to Ansar-Ud-Deen high school, Saki area of Oyo, for his secondary education.

His credential further stated that in 1980, Ariwoola obtained his law degree from the University of Ile Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) and was later called to the Nigerian Bar in 1981.

He later got enrolled as a solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Hours after resuming as acting CJN, Justice Ariwoola, addresses allegations against his predecessor

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the acting chief justice of Nigeria had said that there is no controversy at the Supreme Court.

The new chief justice made this statement in reaction to a petition by justices of the apex court against the treatment meted on them by the recently retired CJN Tanko Muhammad.

Justice Ariwoola also assured that with support from his colleagues, the judiciary under his tenure shall not fail Nigerians.

President Buhari breaks silence on former CJN's resignation, confers biggest Nigerian award to Tanko

President Buhari on Monday, June 27, conferred the award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on the retired chief justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad.

Tanko received the award from the president hours after he resigned on health grounds as the CJN and handed office over to his successor, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Congratulating the former CJN for his service to the judiciary and the country, President Buhari said Tanko dealt firmly with the issues of the reckless and indiscriminate grant of ex-parte orders that was assuming serious dimensions.

