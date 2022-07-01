A community leader in Birnin Gwari area council of Kaduna state has said that residents in various villages pay N400 million as tax to terrorists operating in the area

Alhaji Zubairu Abdulra’uf confirmed that the payment is usually made to the terrorists in three phases to allow them to go to their farmlands

According to Abdulra’uf, residents of communities in Birnin Gwari have become hopeless and frustrated over the situation

To enable them to continue their daily life activities, the Birnin Gwari Emirate Council in the Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state pay about N400 million to bandits, a community leader has said.

The Punch reports that Alhaji Zubairu Abdulra’uf confirmed that the money is usually paid to the terrorists operating in the area to allow residents of the community to do their farm work in their respective farmlands.

According to Abdulra’uf, the people of the emirate have also resorted to defending themselves against the terrorists that have continued to invade and attack residents of the communities.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, June 30, Abdulra’uf admitted that constant attacks on various communities in the council have stalled economic activities in the area.

He noted that travelling around the affected areas has also become an impossible adventure.

His words:

“Yes, N200m was paid to bandits in Randegi district alone.

“When you talk of Birnin-Gwari Local Government as a whole, it’s between N300m to N400m paid to these bandits."

Three stages of paying tax to bandits

PM News reports that while listing the three stages of paying taxes to the terrorists by the community leaders, Abdulra’uf confirmed that there is a pre-season and mid-season and harvesting season payment.

He said:

"You will pay these bandits because they will not allow you to have access to your farm. Then, at the end of the season when you are harvesting, you will give these bandits money before you access your farm.

“And when you access your farm after paying these taxes, they will now tell you that apart from giving them money, you will give a ratio of two bags to 10 bags of all the assorted grains.”

Continuing, Abdulra’uf added that for the past three years, the people of Birnin Gwari have been enduring the presence, attacks and impositions made by the terrorists.

Stating that they have been left in a hopeless state, Abdulra’uf submitted that people across communities in the council are already frustrated.

He said:

“When people are frustrated, they will now look for the best option for themselves which is to arm themselves if the government cannot protect them.”

